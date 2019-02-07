City of Grand Rapids opens Emergency Operations Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says the ice storms this week have left more than 42,000 of its Grand Rapids customers without electrical service.That’s down from the 50,000 outages reported in the city earlier Thursday, as the numbers keep fluctuating due to temperature changes, falling tree limbs, etcetera.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, the City of Grand Rapids activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to respond to the situation. It’ll remain open 24 hours a day through at least Sunday. The EOC is a centralized operation where the city’s emergency-response staff can coordinate efforts between city and regional partners and monitor information in “real time”, according to a news release from the city.

Among those partners are Kent County, Consumers Energy and the American Red Cross.

“This storm has created a public safety issue for our residents,” says City Manager Mark Washington in the news release. “It’s critically important that we respond in a coordinated and effective way. Our Emergency Operations Center helps us prioritize issues and maximize our resources.”

By Thursday evening, the city said its 311 Customer Service and 911 Dispatch had received more than 300 calls about downed wires and tree branches blocking streets and sidewalks.

Grand Rapids fire crews “have worked around the clock since Wednesday morning to respond to downed wires. Forestry crews have been in neighborhoods and other areas of the city removing trees and branches blocking streets and sidewalks.

As trees and branches continue to fall across the city, residents are encouraged to avoid being outside as much as they can. To report a fallen tree or branch blocking a street or sidewalk, call 311 Customer Service at (616)-456-3000”.

If you see a downed power line: