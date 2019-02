Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Dyllon Hudson-Emory scored a game-high 28 points as Davenport won its 6th straight game with a 77-74 win over visiting Wisconsin-Parskide.

The Panthers (11-3, 19-3) remain in a first place tie with Ashland in the GLIAC south division as the Eagles beat Ferris State on Thursday 67-56.

Parskide maintains a one game lead over Ferris in the north division.