Defense attorney of Kalamazoo pastor accused of sexual misconduct says he’s innocent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Last year, Michigan State Police said that Reverend Strick Strickland has been accused of criminal sexual conduct and pandering. He remained silent for months, not responding to requests for interviews or comments from FOX 17. Thursday, Strickland spoke through his defense attorney Mike Hills about those accusations for the first time.

“First and foremost Pastor Strickland is here,” said Hills during an interview at his office on Westnedge Avenue. “He’s been cooperative. He has not obstructed in any way, shape or manner.”

Hills said Strickland has been cooperating with police and officials, including Child Protective Services, since the investigation began last summer. It was on September 6, 2018 when MSP executed the first search warrant at his home, removing electronics from the house. Hills said police then made a prepared statement which he believes was indicative of a weak investigation.

“In my estimation what they’re doing is shaking the bushes to see what flops out. Who else can they get to come forward,” Hills said. “The way I take it their case wasn’t strong enough with whoever they had.”

Hills said police did the same thing, prepared a statement, when they executed an additional search warrant some time later.

“What we’re hearing now is that there’s going to be a further investigation,” Hills said. “Apparently the foundation is a bit shaky at this point.”