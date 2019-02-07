× Downed trees, power lines causing outages and road closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Road commissions across West Michigan are working to clear roadways of downed trees and power lines Thursday.

The Kent County Road Commission is asking citizens to notify them of debris blocking roads by calling 616-242-6900 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., residents are asked to call 911, and dispatchers will direct emergency response.

Officials ask anyone who sees a downed wire to call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 while remaining 25 feet away.

As of 12:45 p.m., over 135,000 people were without power in Michigan, primarily in West Michigan. Consumers Energy has crews working nonstop to restore power and has requested assistance from energy providers in other states.

M-21 near Bertha Brock Drive was closed around noon Thursday due to a downed line.