East Grand Rapids announces new City Manager

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials say their search for a new City Manager has come to an end.

In a post on their Facebook page, the city of East Grand Rapids is announcing Emmaunel Toribio will take over the role of City Manager.

He replaces Brian Donovan, who is retiring after 25 years with East Grand Rapids.

Toribio has 9 years of experience in local government and currently serves as assistant director of facilities planning and management at Drake University in Iowa.

He was a unanimous choice from 28 applicants for the job.

It’s not clear when he will start, as Toribio and his family are still in the process of finding a new home in West Michigan.