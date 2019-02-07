Firefighter donates part of liver to his captain; both recovering

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Both the firefighter and the captain he helped with a liver transplant are recovering after surgery.

Dale Beauchamp with Comstock Township Fire and Rescue found out this past November that his liver was failing.

Seeing a post on Facebook, Lt. Doug McLiechey got tested and found out he was a perfect match for his boss.

The fire department posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying that the surgery was “uneventful” and both of them are doing well.

They also said the families want to thank everyone for their well wishes and support.