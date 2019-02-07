× Firefighters recovering after liver transplant

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Both the firefighter and the captain he helped with a liver transplant are recovering after surgery.

Dale Beauchamp with the Comstock Township Fire and Rescue found out this past November that his liver was failing.

After a quick post on Facebook, Lieutenant Doug McLiechey saw it and got tested, finding out he was a perfect match for his boss.

The fire department posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday saying that the surgery was “uneventful” and both of them are doing well.

They also said the families want to thank everyone for their well wishes and support.