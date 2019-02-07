Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Thursday

Firefighters recovering after liver transplant

Posted 3:00 AM, February 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19AM, February 7, 2019

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Both the firefighter and the captain he helped with a liver transplant are recovering after surgery.

Dale Beauchamp with the Comstock Township Fire and Rescue found out this past November that his liver was failing.

After a quick post on Facebook, Lieutenant Doug McLiechey saw it and got tested, finding out he was a perfect match for his boss.

The fire department posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday saying that the surgery was “uneventful” and both of them are doing well.

They also said the families want to thank everyone for their well wishes and support.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s