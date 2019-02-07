Five departments fight house fire in Marne area

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from five departments put out a house fire in the Marne area on Thursday morning, and investigators are trying to determine what caused it.

The broke out around 10:07 a.m. in the 16,500 block of 8th Avenue in Wright Township, in eastern Ottawa County. It was knocked down within about 40 minutes and firefighters cleared the scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wright-Tallmadge Fire Chief Mike Gavin tells FOX 17 the residents and pets got out of the single-story, ranch-style house safely. But “there was a power line down south of the structure that created more challenges for the tanker revolution…they had to back up and turn around trucks.”

Marne is a “non-tankered” area, so a tanker truck was summoned from Alpine Township in Kent County. Besides firefighters from Wright-Tallmadge and Alpine township departments, also fighting the fire were crews from Sparta, Conklin and Casnovia.

“We appreciate the mutual-aid partners who assisted at the scene,” says Fire Chief Gavin.

Damage to the house was significant, but totals in terms of dollar value are not available yet.