Forget the corkscrew; author uses a sabre to uncork champagne on live TV

Go ahead, wine about it. No, I didn't spell that wrong. I'm referring to the beverage that has been enjoyed for thousands of years.

One person who has not only enjoyed it his whole life, but embraced everything about it is author Jim Laughren, CWE. He has traveled the world buying, sampling, educating, sharing in everything that focuses on the wine industry. Laughren is the president of WineHead Consulting and former importer and distributor of fine wines from around the world. He has also penned a book called A Beer Drinkers Guide to Knowing & Enjoying Fine Wine.

His new book, 50 Ways to Love Wine More, is focused on getting people to really appreciate all that comes from sharing a great glass of wine and getting to know it a bit better. Whether you are a connoisseur or only dabble, you will definitely learn something from his book.

Make sure you watch all the way to the end of the interview where Laughren uses a sabre to uncork a bottle of champagne! It's awesome!

Laughren will be holding a book signing at Al Fresco Boutique in Hastings on Feb. 8 from 5p.m. to 6:30p.m.