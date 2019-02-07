Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Man gets 11½ years for crash that killed teenage siblings

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old man who didn’t fight charges after a crash killed two teenage siblings as they walked near a southeastern Michigan roadway has been sentenced to a minimum of 11½ years in prison.

Raymond Reyome of Erie Township learned his punishment Thursday after he pleaded no contest to two counts of reckless driving causing death. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as one for sentencing.

Police have said 13-year-old Justin Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun of Lambertville were struck July 4 by a pickup that left the edge of a roadway in Bedford Township, in Monroe County. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prosecutors have said Reyome was smoking marijuana when he lost control of his truck.

