Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell dead at age 92

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The longest-serving Congressman in U.S. history has died. Former Michigan U.S. Representative John David Dingell Jr. was 92 years old. The news was confirmed to the Associated press through his wife.

The Colorado native served in the U.S. House from December 1955 until January 2015 – nearly 60 years. That’s 11 presidencies, from Eisenhower to Obama. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November of 2014, according to FOX 17 Detroit affiliate FOX 2.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow issued a written statement that read, in part:

“Congressman John Dingell—the Dean of the House and my dear friend—was not merely a witness to history. He was a maker of it. His original family name, translated into Polish, meant ‘blacksmith.’ Nothing could be more fitting for a man who hammered out our nation’s laws, forging a stronger union that could weather the challenges of the future…”.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement in a news release Thursday night. It read, in part:

“Today, the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as ‘The Dean’ of Congress, not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments…”.

The Dearborn Democrat had been battling prostate cancer that metastasized. He was still strong enough Wednesday to post a tweet on Twitter, thanking those who had expressed concern and referencing his wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell:

“The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we’ve worked out a deal where she’ll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You’re not done with me just yet.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said in a written statement issued by the Michigan Republicans, “John Dingell was an incredible public servant who will be greatly missed. While we didn’t always agree on issues, I enjoyed Congressman Dingell’s company and admired his patriotism, his love for our state, and our shared love for the University of Michigan. My deepest sympathies go out to Congresswoman Dingell and the entire Dingell family.”