Shelters opening up for families without power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As thousands of Consumers Energy customers remain without power Friday, several area warming centers and shelters are opening up for those in need.

The City of Grand Rapids has opened its Emergency Operations Center, 701 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, which will be open 24 hours a day through at least Sunday.

“This storm has created a public safety issue for our residents,” says City Manager Mark Washington in the news release. “It’s critically important that we respond in a coordinated and effective way. Our Emergency Operations Center helps us prioritize issues and maximize our resources.”

As trees and branches continue to fall across the city, residents are encouraged to avoid being outside as much as they can. To report a fallen tree or branch blocking a street or sidewalk, call 311 Customer Service at (616)-456-3000.

Grand Rapids Public Schools and the American Red Cross have partnered to open up shelters at both Union High School, 1800 Tremont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 and Ottawa Hills High School 2055 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 for Kent County residents in need of a temporary shelter.

Officials in Ottawa County have also opened their emergency shelter. If you have a long term outage and need shelter, call 1-800-249-0911.

There are also resources available for people living in Ionia and Montcalm Counties:

Ionia Armory, 439 West Main Street Ionia, MI 48846 and Rave, 850 East Lincoln Ave. Ionia, MI 48846 – Ionia residents who need shelter but lack trgettansportation should call 2-1-1. Have Mercy, 117 West Cass Street Greenville, MI 48838 If you see a downed power line: