Smart Shopper: Don’t break hearts or the bank this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of you can't fast forward past Feb. 14, also known as Valentine's Day, fast enough. Others, really like to put some thought in their gift or date night. But doesn't saving money while still making great Valentine's Day memories sound great, too?

The Smart Shopper plays the role of cost-savings cupid. It's not always about getting something tangible, keep that in mind.

If you do want to give something tangible, how about this. My heart would melt if I got a homemade card from my nearly 3 year-old. On top of that, I take so many pictures, put them on Facebook, but never print them off. If your loved one is the same, how about you send one of those Facebook pictures to your local photo printing place. Then, head to the dollar store for a frame. Trust me on this one!

Other great ideas around Grand Rapids:

World of Winter, Grand Rapids

World of Winter is a four-day festival, focusing on free or low-cost events and activities to do around Grand Rapids. It kicks off Feb. 14-17.

It`s all outdoors, but remember, we have some pretty awesome places to slip into for an inexpensive happy hour, too.

They`ll even have a warming tent for your lunch break date at Rosa Park`s Circle along with free entertainment, there is 2-for-1 ice skating deals and you can watch the ice sculpture installations go in for the Valent-ICE event happening the 15th thru 17th.

Free Cuban Salsa Dance Lessons, 1 Carlton Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Make it a night to try something new, while exploring a new culture and laughing, likely a lot!!

on valentine`s day, Danzón Cubano , a Grand Rapids restaurant on East Carlton, is offering free salsa dancing lessons from 9p.m. to 11:30p.m. They`ll have drink and appetizer specials until 10p.m.

Ganders, 4747 28th St Se, Grand Rapids

If grabbing a great meal is more your thing, I think that Ganders inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Rapids Airport has an awesome deal.

Two entrées for $50 and you can choose from New York Strip, salmon, lamb chops or swordfish. That price includes a glass of house wine for each and chef`s dessert to share!

BOGO at Skyzone, 3636 29th St SE, Kentwood

Come on honey, we`re gonna go bounce off that dinner we just ate! Head to Sky Zone in Kentwood on Valentine`s Day where they are offering buy 90 or 120 minute jump times and get matching amount of time, free.