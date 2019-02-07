× Three men on the run after armed robbery

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are on the lookout for three men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to calls for an armed robbery at The Cash Store on the 600 block of N. Marketplace Dr. in Delta Township.

They were told three men were armed when they entered the store, jumped the counter, and started taking money from the drawers.

All three got away in an unknown vehicle before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported, though the incident is still under investigation.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call Detective Doug Sharp at (517) 323-8489.