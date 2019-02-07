Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Thursday

Volunteers hand out hundreds of donations to people experiencing homelessness

February 7, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with Mel Trotter Ministries are thanking everyone involved for helping make their event a success.

Mel Trotter Ministries held a clothing giveaway Wednesday, handing out hundreds of pieces of winter gear to people experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids.

Volunteers helped the recipients find gloves, coats, and hats that fit.

Organizers say the effort was not lost on the homeless, nor those who helped make the giveaway a reality.

Mel Trotter’s Vice President of Programs, Adrienne Goodstall, tells FOX 17 that they were overwhelmed by the community’s response following the polar vortex in early February.

“Now we just want to make sure that we`re getting those resources right back out to the people that need them,” she said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation can head to meltrotter.org.

