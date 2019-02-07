Warming centers open, as power outages keep the heat off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was the artic air brought by the Polar Vortex last week that prompted some agencies to open warming shelters around West Michigan. Now, power outages caused by the freezing rain and resulting downed power lines have led to some warming shelters opening.

Consumers Energy was reporting 1,838 power outages in Michigan as of 8:17 p.m. Thursday – most of them in Kent, Ottawa, Ionia and Muskegon counties. More than 146,000 customers were affected.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the American Red Cross opened shelters at Union High School and Ottawa Hills High School for Kent County residents, according to the Heart of West Michigan United Way:

North Rockford Middle Sch – 397 E Division St NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Walker Fire Station – 470 3 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Ottawa Hills HS – 2055 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Union HS – 1800 Tremont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Mel Trotter Ministries has a list of warming centers and emergency/overnight options on its website.

According to a “West MI United Way” Twitter post, the following warming centers are open in Ionia and Montcalm counties:

Ionia Armory (Food, Shelter, Overnight Options), 439 West Main Street, Ionia, MI 48846

Rave (Women, Children Only), 850 East Lincoln Ave, Ionia, MI 48846

Have Mercy, 117 West Cass Street, Greenville, MI 48838

Jesus Non-Denominational Church, 9206 West Peck Road, Greenville, MI (Call first at 616.550.4667. Those staying at the church should bring their own pillows, blankets and cots.)

Ionia residents who need shelter – but lack transportation – should call 2-1-1, according to the Heart of West Michigan United Way.