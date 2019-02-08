× 150k+ without power, restoration expected Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 152,000 Consumers Energy customers across West Michigan are still without power Friday, according to the consumers energy outage map.

Consumers Energy says a majority of affected customers are expected to have their service restored by late Sunday but the hardest hit areas may not have power until Monday.

Crews from out of state are being called in to clear trees from lines and replace power lines to help restore power. Consumers Energy says its calling in crews from Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee are responding to assist.

Currently 53 out of state crews are in Michigan working to restore Consumers Energy customers and another 179 crews are arriving Friday.

Since 1 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 193,000 customers have lost electric service as a result of the ice storms. As of 8:30 p.m. tonight, about 145,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

· Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

· Be alert to utility crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

· In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.