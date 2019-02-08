× Actor Albert Finney, 82, dies

LONDON (AP/FOX 17) — Family says British actor Albert Finney, star of ‘Tom Jones,’ has died at 82 .

He was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor four times (Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser and Under the Volcano) and once for Best Supporting Actor (Erin Brockovich).

He also starred in Skyfall and Big Fish.

