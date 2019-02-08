English actor Albert Finney writing on a wall with a spray can, UK, 3rd March 1975. He is directing a revival of the play 'Loot' as part of the Joe Orton Festival at the Royal Court Theatre. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Actor Albert Finney, 82, dies
English actor Albert Finney writing on a wall with a spray can, UK, 3rd March 1975. He is directing a revival of the play 'Loot' as part of the Joe Orton Festival at the Royal Court Theatre. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP/FOX 17) — Family says British actor Albert Finney, star of ‘Tom Jones,’ has died at 82 .
He was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor four times (Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser and Under the Volcano) and once for Best Supporting Actor (Erin Brockovich).