Actor Kiff Vandenheuvel returns to River City Improv for 25th anniversary show

For some working in Hollywood is only a dream, but for others it becomes a reality. A West Michigan native got his start right here in Grand Rapids, and he's back from Los Angeles to perform in the River City Improv 25th Anniversary Show.

Kiff Vandenheuvel stopped by the show to talk about his career, as well as his role in the River City Improv show.

River City Improv 25th Anniversary Show will take place Saturday, February 9 at Calvin Fine Arts Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit rivercityimprov.com.