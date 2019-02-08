Animal Shelter provides free boarding for pets in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is providing free pet-boarding service for those who have no other options in the cold weather.

The county says the service is only available for residents seeking shelter at four emergency shelters (listed below). Once residents register at the shelter, animals will be taken to a “safe, secure and warm” animal-boarding facility, according to a county news release. Pets will be kept at the animal-boarding facility throughout the weekend while owners remain at the emergency shelter.

Pet owners are encourage to bring identification, vaccination records and any medication the pet is currently taking. Pet owners also will need to sign a release-of-liability form.

Qualifying locations:

Ottawa Hills High School, 2055 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Union High School*, 1800 Tremont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

*Residents who are oxygen-dependent should go to Union High School

North Rockford Middle School, 397 E Division St NE, Rockford, MI 49341

(Please note: pets will shelter in place with their owners at this facility)

Walker Fire Department, 1470 3 Mile Rd NW, Walker, MI 49544

The county says vaccinations will be given to pets whose owners cannot provide vaccination records. Dogs will also be licensed before being returned to owners. Pet owners will not incur any costs for vaccinations or licenses. Also, owners will not be fined for unlicensed dogs during this emergency. Cat owners are asked to bring cats in carriers.

“We encourage residents to seek shelter first with friends and family, to consider hotels, and then look to these four local shelters,” said Kent County Emergency Manager Lou Hunt. “We do not want anyone to risk their safety for the love of their pets. We are so grateful to the organizations and individuals in our community who partnered with KCAS to make this service possible.”

Residents are encouraged to visit accesskent.com for updated information.