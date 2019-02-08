Basement fire spreads quickly in Battle Creek; firefighter injures back

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two command officers and 17 firefighters responded Friday morning to a basement fire in Battle Creek that spread quickly. One firefighter suffered a minor back injury.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says in a news release crews responded at 6:17 a.m. to the house fire at 101 N. Broad Street, north of Piper Park. And there was initial concern someone might be trapped inside, but it turned out that nobody was home.

City Fire Marshal Quincy is investigating what caused the fire, which did extensive damage.

BCFD says smoke and fire conditions became intense, and that’s when dispatch reported contact with the owner, who reported no one was home. At that point, “crews were pulled from interior attack to an outside defensive/transitional action plan. After the bulk of the fire was contained, crews were able to make entry to the second floor, to extinguish fire there and in the attic.”

But the firefighters also had to battle the extreme weather conditions, stand on an “extremely weak” floor on the first level, and a downed power line in the rear of the structure.

A firefighter was injured when he fell outside in slippery conditions, according to BCFD. The heavy smoke limited visibility, as well.