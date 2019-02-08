Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week: Programs offered at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Posted 10:43 AM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, February 8, 2019

February is Heart Health Awareness Month, but there is also time set aside for those born with heart defects. Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is designed to help raise awareness for those living with these heart defects and care that's available.

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions regardless of age. It's the only program in West Michigan, and one of the few centers in the country that can offer seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, co-director of Congenital Heart Center, goes into more detail on the services they offer within their heart program.

The Congenital Heart Center is located at 25 Michigan Street North East. For more information, call (616)-267-9150 or visit helendevoschildrens.org

