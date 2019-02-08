× Consumers making ‘steady progress’ to get power for thousands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy crews have enlisted out-of-state help and worked around the clock to get power back to over 100,000 customers.

Consumers spokesperson Roger Morgenstern says the company is making “steady progress” in recovering from the severe weather that knocked out power to thousands. Some customers have been in the dark since Wednesday.

“We are looking to recover most of our customers by Sunday night, and we’re looking to make really good progress Saturday with better weather,” he said.

Crews from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma are in Michigan to assist with the restoration efforts.

Morgenstern said crews are trying to finish restoring power to priority areas, and then will move on to areas where they can get as many people back on while dedicating as few resources as possible.

“Since we’ve had some extended outages, some people have been out since Wednesday, so we will start taking care of some of those people who have been out the longest after we take care of some of those larger areas.”

Consumers’ outage map says power is estimated to be restored at 11:30 p.m. Sunday for most areas.