Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Dispatchers field hundreds of calls during Friday weather event

Posted 4:27 PM, February 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Kent County dispatchers have had a very busy day, dealing with power outages, fallen trees and branches and crashes due to today's winter blast.

Between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Kent County dispatch tells FOX 17 that they fielded 830 911 calls and 515 non-emergency calls.  Fire crews were dispatched to 482 calls, 401 of which were calls for wires down. 43 were for medical emergencies.

Dispatchers also say they were called for 96 crashes and 173 reports of trees or tree limbs down.

At one point, the dispatch center was processing 148 simultaneous incidents, which they say was one of their busiest time periods on record.  The 911 volume was 11 times their normal call volume.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s