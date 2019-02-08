East Kentwood girls pick up OK Red win over West Ottawa

Posted 11:30 PM, February 8, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- On Tuesday, West Ottawa knocked off previously unbeaten Grand Haven for a big OK Red win. However, it was Elona Blackwell and the Falcons coming away with the 52-48 win on Friday night as the Falcons improve to 7-1 in conference and 11-3 overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s