East Kentwood girls pick up OK Red win over West Ottawa

HOLLAND, Mich -- On Tuesday, West Ottawa knocked off previously unbeaten Grand Haven for a big OK Red win. However, it was Elona Blackwell and the Falcons coming away with the 52-48 win on Friday night as the Falcons improve to 7-1 in conference and 11-3 overall.
