× Emergency food assistance sites set up in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As many children have missed a handful of days of school this week, Kids’ Food Basket is setting up emergency food assistance sites across Kent County.

Distribution sites will offer supplemental food and fresh produce for families to take home in need of additional nutrition. Food items include bananas, pears, carrot packs, pudding, almonds, raisins, fruit cups, and meat sticks.

Grand Rapids distribution sites:

• The Rapid Central Station, from 11:30AM-3:00PM, 250 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI

49503

• Hispanic Center, from 11:30AM-3:00PM, 1204 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

• Paul I. Phillips Boys and Girls Club, from 11:30AM-3:00PM, 726 Madison Ave SE Grand Rapids,

MI 49503

• Kids’ Food Basket, from 11:30AM-5:00PM, 2055 Oak Industrial Drive Suite C, Grand Rapids, MI

49505

In addition to the partnership distribution sites in Kent County, Kids’ Food Basket’s Muskegon location will be providing Supper Packs to three sites, specifically to the students that attend those schools.

If you would like to be a volunteer or donate, visit http://www.kidsfoodbasket.org.