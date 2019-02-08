Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Four Grand Rapids fire stations without power

Posted 1:06 PM, February 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that four of the city's 11 fire stations are without power after the week's ice and wind storms.

Fire Chief John Leman says that within 24 hours the department had fielded 370 911 calls, with 270 of them being for downed power lines. In all, they've cleared 284 trees and nearly 500 downed wires.  As of 11:00 a.m. Friday, about 40,000 Grand Rapids residents were still without power.

Leman said that 17 of the city's pump stations and four of the waste water lift stations were running on generator power.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s