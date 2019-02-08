Four Grand Rapids fire stations without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that four of the city's 11 fire stations are without power after the week's ice and wind storms.

Fire Chief John Leman says that within 24 hours the department had fielded 370 911 calls, with 270 of them being for downed power lines. In all, they've cleared 284 trees and nearly 500 downed wires. As of 11:00 a.m. Friday, about 40,000 Grand Rapids residents were still without power.

Leman said that 17 of the city's pump stations and four of the waste water lift stations were running on generator power.