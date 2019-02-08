Friday’s Friends: Bunnies looking for new forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of West Michigan is known for bringing dogs onto the show every week, but this time we had 5 adoptable bunnies instead!

Some Bunny to Love Adoption Event

Help the Humane Society of West Michigan celebrate National Rabbit Adoption Month at Humane Society of West Michigan. This event will feature adoptable animals from West Michigan Critter Haven, fee waived rabbits through Humane Society of West Michigan, bunny nail trims, grooming, prize basket raffle, photo booth, and VCA will be there too! VCA has offered free first exam opportunity to any rabbits that are adopted on Saturday at the event.

All Fur Love Adoption Special

Adult dogs are $99 and heart worm positive dogs are fee waived. However the adopter must pay $100 towards heart worm treatment.

Paws, Claws & Corks

This extravaganza will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guest will enjoy sampling of fabulous cuisine tastings of fine wines and micro brews, and an opportunity to bid on amazing experiences and packages in live and silent auctions. The funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan and beyond through education, example, placement, and protection. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.pawsclawsandcorks.com.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.