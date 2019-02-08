Hooters: Shred your ex’s photo and get 10 free wings when you buy 10

Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Hooters has brought back it’s “Shred Your Ex” promotion for Valentine’s Day.

“Hooters is inviting both heartbreakers and the heartbroken to enjoy some comfort food this Valentine’s Day by burning, burying, ripping or shredding a picture of their ex to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings,” the company said in a statement.

Those who wish to participate can use shredders provided at participating restaurants or virtually at shredyourex.hooters.com.

The deal is only valid on Valentine’s Day and is only available for dine in.

(The only two Hooters locations in Michigan are in Lansing and Flint.)

