How to keep food safe during power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With more than 152,000 Consumers Energy customers without power across West Michigan, it's a good time to remind people about how to keep their food safe and know its safe to eat.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends the following:

Be Prepared

Have a refrigerator thermometer.

Know where you can get dry ice.

Keep on hand a few days worth of ready-to-eat foods that do not require cooking or cooling, which depend on electricity.

When the Power Goes Out

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

Refrigerators should be kept at 40° F or below for proper food storage.

Once the Power is Restored