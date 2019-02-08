Jenison girls beat Kenowa Hills, pick up fourth straight win

Posted 11:37 PM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52PM, February 8, 2019

JENISON, Mich -- The Jenison girls hosted OK Black foe Kenowa Hills for their Pink Out game, defeating the Knights, 45-25. The Wildcats are now 9-5 overall on the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s