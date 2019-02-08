Jenison upsets Kenowa Hills in 11th annual pink out cancer game

JENISON, Mich -- Kenowa Hills entered Friday's game with Jenison riding a three game winning streak including a big triple-overtime win Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday. However, it was Jenison coming away with the 61-54 win as senior Kyle Nott notched 13 points. The Wildcats improve to 5-10 overall while the Knights fall to 10-5 and 5-3 in OK Black.
