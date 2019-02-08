Kellogg’s to lay off 67 employees in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Company announced in November a realignment of its North American (KNA) organizational structure, and now the other shoe has dropped.

Kellogg’s confirms it’ll be eliminating 79 salaried positions as part of the realignment of its Global Growth Team (GGT), 67 of those are employees at its Battle Creek-based operations. The cereal-making giant tells FOX 17 in an email, “The remainder of the impacted positions are spread throughout the U.S. The new organization structure takes effect February 25.”

Kellogg’s says the moves will ensure the “right balance of resources”, as the moves also will create some new roles “to support new priority capabilities.”

Kellogg has said the redesign of its organizational structure will enhance the company’s ability to compete better in the marketplace and grow effectively.

Kellogg’s reported $84 million in losses Thursday for the final quarter of 2018.