Kent Co. Animal Shelter offering free boarding for pets in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering residents a free boarding service for people with pets in need of shelter from the cold.

The service is available for residents seeking shelter at Ottawa Hills High School, Union High School, North Rockford Middle School or the Walker Fire Department.

When arriving at one of the shelters with a pet, the animal will be registered with KCAS and taken to a safe and warm boarding facility.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring identification, vaccination records and any medication their animal is taking.