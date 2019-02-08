Man killed in crash on I-94

PORTAGE, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash on I-94 Friday.

Police and fire officials in Portage say that just after noon, a 46-year-old Centreville man was driving a 2010 Ford F250 when he lost control and hit the end of a guardrail. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger, a 34-year-old Three Rivers woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two lanes of I-94 were closed for about four hours, along with an off ramp near mile marker 76.

Anyone who might have other information about the crash should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567.