HOLLAND, Mich -- Mason Bakker scored 13 of Zeeland West's 15 points in the opening quarter as the Dux held a six point lead after eight minutes of play. Bakker would finish the game with 23 points to help Zeeland West notch their 13th win of the season, 43-35 as they improve to 6-2 in the OK Green.
Mason Bakker’s hot start leads Zeeland West over Holland Christian
