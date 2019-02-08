Mutual assistance crews arrive to assist Consumers Energy with power restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Consumers Energy says that about 200 mutual assistance crews are in Michigan working to restore power after ice and wind storms this week.

Ice storms on Wednesday and Thursday and then winds gusting to 55 mph Friday morning has knocked out power to more than 231,000 people in Michigan overall since the severe weather began. There have been over 3,500 downed power lines.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, nearly 150,000 people were still without power. The company says most customers will receive service back by Sunday night, but others in hard-hit area may not see power until Monday.

Crews from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma have been called to Michigan to assist in restoration efforts. More than 1,200 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are currently working on restoration as well.