MUSKEGON, Mich -- After Whitehall snapped Oakridge's 82-game West Michigan Conference winning streak back on January 8th, it was the Eagles looking for revenge on Friday night. Oakridge would go on to defeat Whitehall, 42-29 as Sophia Wiard went for 18 points to lead the way. The Eagles are now 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the West Michigan Conference.
Oakridge avenges earlier season loss to Whitehall
