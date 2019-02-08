Oakridge avenges earlier season loss to Whitehall

Posted 11:35 PM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52PM, February 8, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich -- After Whitehall snapped Oakridge's 82-game West Michigan Conference winning streak back on January 8th, it was the Eagles looking for revenge on Friday night. Oakridge would go on to defeat Whitehall, 42-29 as Sophia Wiard went for 18 points to lead the way. The Eagles are now 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the West Michigan Conference.

