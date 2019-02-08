MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Orchard View boys basketball team improved to 10-4 on the season with the 46-39 win over West Michigan Christian. The Cardinals also improve to 2-3 in the Lakes 8 conference.
Orchard View picks up tenth win over West Michigan Christian
