Orchard View picks up tenth win over West Michigan Christian

Posted 11:43 PM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52PM, February 8, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Orchard View boys basketball team improved to 10-4 on the season with the 46-39 win over West Michigan Christian. The Cardinals also improve to 2-3 in the Lakes 8 conference.

