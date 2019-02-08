OTSEGO, Mich -- The Otsego boys basketball team improved to 17-0 on the season with the 68-43 win over Plainwell on Friday night.
Otsego boys take rivalry showdown with Plainwell
-
Otsego girls win eighth straight with rivalry win over Plainwell
-
Otsego remains undefeated with 74-40 win over Plainwell
-
Otsego girls get a rivalry win over Plainwell
-
Otsego business owner making sure local students don’t worry about paying for lunch
-
911 service lines are down in parts of Allegan County
-
-
Otsego man taking legal action after ticket for number of political signs
-
12-year-old boy only wants one thing for his birthday: blankets for the homeless
-
With injuries in the rear view mirror, Dugan is shining
-
Otsego remains unbeaten with a 72-50 win at Portage Northern
-
Woman’s body found at Allegan Co. church
-
-
Food Fight Fridays: Otsego High School
-
Investigators: Woman’s death in Allegan Co. was accidental
-
Otsego students raise nearly $30k for Van Andel Institute