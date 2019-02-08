Otsego girls win eighth straight with rivalry win over Plainwell

OTSEGO, Mich -- Since falling to Marshall and Edwardsburg in back-to-back games in late December and early January, the Otsego girls basketball team has turned the corner. The Bulldogs are now winners of their last eight games after the 47-28 win over Plainwell on Friday night.
