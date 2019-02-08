Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Portland bridge closes due to rising water and ice

Posted 12:04 PM, February 8, 2019, by

Portland, Michigan

PORTLAND, Mich. – A bridge over the Grand River in the City of Portland has closed due to rising water and ice.

Ionia County dispatch says that the bridge is closed because of ice hitting the Grand River Avenue bridge. The road is closed between Kent Street and Water Street.

Water is rising around Portland and evacuations are underway.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for areas along the Grand River in Kent and Ottawa counties as well as waters have risen and ice jams are possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s