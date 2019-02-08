× Portland bridge closes due to rising water and ice

PORTLAND, Mich. – A bridge over the Grand River in the City of Portland has closed due to rising water and ice.

Ionia County dispatch says that the bridge is closed because of ice hitting the Grand River Avenue bridge. The road is closed between Kent Street and Water Street.

Water is rising around Portland and evacuations are underway.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for areas along the Grand River in Kent and Ottawa counties as well as waters have risen and ice jams are possible.