Portland store ordering generators by the truckload

A Portland store has been ordering generators by the truckload after widespread power outages in West Michigan.

PORTLAND, Mich. — Winter weather is sparking a high demand for generators in Ionia County.

Family Farm & Home in Portland said their supply can’t keep up with customers’ demands. Store manager Tara Bonter said they had to order a semi filled with them on Friday.

Bonter said the store usually has 10 generators on-hand, but had to place an order for 49 more.

“We’ve been calling people and loading them out of the front, loading them out of the back and just getting people back up and running,” she said.

Flash flooding has also been an increasingly large issue in Portland, making sump pumps another popular item at the store.

