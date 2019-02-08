Restaurant serves customers using limited power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Food is going bad in thousands of fridges in homes without power, leading many to dine out Friday night.

Staff at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill have managed to serve customers while the restaurant has limited power.

“We have actually a sign that says ‘cash only’ because our systems are down and our telephones are down, so a lot of people turn around when they see that at the door," Amar Lugonjic tells FOX 17.

Lugonjic says Sheshco's power was out on Thursday and couldn't open until 5 p.m., when it usually opens at 11 a.m.

“There was like two servers with the whole restaurant," says Lugonjic. "Actually, at that time it got busy because I guess people didn’t have power at home so they came and ate here and there was like two servers and it was a rush.”

The restaurant's telephone is also down, so the manager rerouted all of its calls to her personal cell phone.

Many dining at Sheshco on Friday night either didn't have power at their homes or just got power back earlier in the day.

Marti Chardon and her husband live in Forest Hills and have to stay with their daughter because their power is out.

“Half of our neighborhood has power and half of it doesn’t," Chardon tells FOX 17. “We checked on our elderly 94-year-old neighbor and she’s in a good place now but yeah, so people look out for each other."

