Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Sheriff: Several crashes along I-96 in Ottawa Co.

Posted 10:04 AM, February 8, 2019, by

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says there are several crashes again along I-96 between Coopersville and Marne.

Crashes are reported in both directions. The highway was closed last week for a multiple crashes during whiteout conditions.

The highway is not closed at this time, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

1 Comment

  • Rena Guttrich

    Warn people to use their front and back lights in these conditions. I’ve seen too many that don’t and I’m sure that is part of the problem with the accidents.

    Reply