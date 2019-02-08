Winter Weather Advisory now thru Friday

Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, claims woman assaulted her at restaurant

Posted 9:58 AM, February 8, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to journalists outside the West Wing at the White House February 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says she was grabbed and shaken by a woman at a Mexican restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, late last year.

In a CNN interview broadcast Friday, Conway claimed the woman came up to her from behind, grabbed her arms and shook her. Conway says Mary Elizabeth Inabinett was “screaming her head off.”

A charging document says the woman was disagreeing with Conway’s political views.

The allegations are being disputed by the woman’s attorney, who says she will plead not guilty to charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a trial next month in a Maryland state court.

The attorney, William Alden McDaniel Jr., told CNN his client was only exercising her First Amendment right to express her opinion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s