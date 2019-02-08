US marshals searching for 73-year-old fugitive from Michigan

File photo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities are searching for a 73-year-old Michigan man who was last seen in Tennessee after fleeing before his sentencing on a sexual misconduct conviction.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Friday that the agency is hunting for Michael Francis Flaker. The service says Flaker, of Shelby, Michigan, was seen Thursday in the area of Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities say Flaker cut off his electronic monitor on Jan 24, before sentencing on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan. He was convicted in December.

Marshals say Flaker is white and about 6 feet tall, 240 pounds. Agents say he has gray hair and may appear to be in poor health.

Anyone with information about Flaker is being asked to call the Marshals Service.

