GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a big day for several local music artists who are hoping to win an award as part of the 20th annual Jammies local and regional music awards.

The radio station WYCE or 88.1FM is hosting the event at the intersection Friday, February 8 from 5:30-11 p.m.

A suggested donation of $5 is asked of you for admission and guests are encouraged to bring a donation for Kids' Food Basket.

For more information check out WYCE's Facebook page.