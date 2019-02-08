× Wyoming church opening doors to first responders

WYOMING, Mich. — A church in Wyoming is opening its doors to first responders working in frigid conditions Friday night.

The Church of the Nazarene, located at 2545 Clyde Park Ave., will be open until midnight as a warming center for first responders and their families.

A Hero Real Estate Services of West Michigan Facebook post says the group is working with the church to provide responders with warm food and to stay open all night.

Emergency vehicles are asked to park in the northwest corner of the church. More information can be found by messaging Hero Real Estate Services of West Michigan.