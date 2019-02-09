× 5 minors arrested in deadly shooting of Nashville singer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Five minors are charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of a Nashville musician, police said Saturday.

The suspects, ages 12 to 16, had a stolen loaded gun with them when they were arrested, Metro Nashville Police said Saturday. CNN isn’t naming the suspects.

The five were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Kyle Yorlets’ home Thursday afternoon when they robbed him of his wallet, investigators said. It’s believed Yorlets, 24, was shot when he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle.

The stolen truck was found later Thursday, according to police.

“Concerted and coordinated work by the Juvenile Crime Task Force, Youth Services detectives, and North Precinct detectives” led investigators to a Walmart where the teens were arrested, police said in a statement.